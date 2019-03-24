BOISE — As part of Idaho’s annual Arbor Day celebration to be held April 26, the Idaho Forest Products Commission is sponsoring its ninth annual Look to the Forest photography contest for Idaho students in grades five through 12.
Students are encouraged to enter two digital photos that reflect what they see when they think of trees and forests. Winners receive cash and other prizes and will be honored at the state Arbor Day ceremony and tree planting.
The deadline for entries is March 31. Contest information, entry form and past winning photographs are available at idahoforests.org/photocontest.
