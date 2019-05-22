HAGERMAN — One person has died and another was in serious condition after a vehicle struck a tree and jumped a canal Wednesday morning south of Hagerman.
Police believe Jacob Johnson, 25, of Twin Falls, had been driving a 2007 GMC Sierra about 2 a.m. on 1200 East near Quail Run Lane in Gooding County. Johnson failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the road, Idaho State Police said. Alcohol was involved, police said in a press release.
The pickup carrying Johnson and one passenger struck a tree, jumped over a canal and came to rest on private property on Quail Run Lane. Neither Johnson nor his passenger were wearing seat belts.
Johnson's passenger died at the scene. Police will not release the name of the deceased until next of kin has been notified.
ISP was called to the crash just after 7 a.m.
Johnson was first taken by ambulance to North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding. He was later flown to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, where he was in serious condition at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
ISP was assisted by Gooding County Sheriff's Office and the Gooding County Coroner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.