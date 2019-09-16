{{featured_button_text}}
JACKPOT, Nev. — A crash on U.S. Highway 93 near the state line early Monday killed a woman and sent three people to the hospital.

Idaho State Police responded to the incident at 2:41 a.m. a half-mile north of Jackpot.

A 2002 Ford F-150 driven by Weston M. Jones, 38, of Kimberly, was going south on U.S. 93 when it crossed the center line and hit a 1999 Ford F-250 pulling a trailer tow dolly carrying a 2000 Chevrolet Astro van, according to an ISP statement. The F-250 was driven by Joanna V. Gramajo Reyes, 21, of Caldwell. Three passengers were in her truck.

Gramajo Reyes was pronounced dead at the scene, and next of kin has been notified, ISP said. The three passengers were driven by ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls.

Both lanes of U.S. 93 were blocked for four hours while the wreckage was cleared.

The crash remains under investigation.

