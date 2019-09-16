JACKPOT, Nev. — A crash on U.S. Highway 93 near the state line early Monday killed a woman and sent three people to the hospital.
Idaho State Police responded to the incident at 2:41 a.m. a half-mile north of Jackpot.
A 2002 Ford F-150 driven by Weston M. Jones, 38, of Kimberly, was going south on U.S. 93 when it crossed the center line and hit a 1999 Ford F-250 pulling a trailer tow dolly carrying a 2000 Chevrolet Astro van, according to an ISP statement. The F-250 was driven by Joanna V. Gramajo Reyes, 21, of Caldwell. Three passengers were in her truck.
Gramajo Reyes was pronounced dead at the scene, and next of kin has been notified, ISP said. The three passengers were driven by ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls.
You have free articles remaining.
Both lanes of U.S. 93 were blocked for four hours while the wreckage was cleared.
The crash remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.