Emergency ambulance crash

GOODING — A woman was killed and two people were flown to hospitals after a Friday afternoon crash south of Gooding.

Cynthia Thomas, 47, of Gooding, was driving a 2002 Pontiac Sunfire north on Idaho Highway 46 near milepost 110 when her car went off the right shoulder at 1:07 p.m., hit a guardrail and came back onto the road, Idaho State Police said. It then struck the front of a 2018 Hyundai Elantra that was going south on Idaho 46. Both vehicles came to rest on the highway.

Thomas was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene of the crash, ISP said in a statement. Next of kin has been notified.

The driver of the Hyundai, Robert Morrison, 54, of Gooding, was taken by ambulance to the Gooding Airport, then flown to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. His passenger, Suzanne Morrison, 49, of Gooding, was taken by ambulance to North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding and then flown to St. Alphonsus. Both were wearing seat belts.

Idaho 46 was blocked in both directions for about 3 hours. Idaho State Police was assisted by the Gooding County Sheriff’s Office, the Gooding Fire Department and the Idaho Transportation Department.

