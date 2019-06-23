RUPERT — A man was killed and two juveniles were injured in a crash Sunday morning near Rupert, Idaho State Police said.
A 1998 Chevy 2500 being driven by a juvenile was going north on 400 West at about 6 a.m. when the truck went over the center line near 350 North, left the side of the road and then rolled, ISP said in a statement.
Passengers Sergio Alvarez, 48, and another juvenile were thrown from the vehicle, ISP said.
The two juveniles were taken to local hospitals. Alvarez died at the scene. Next of kin has been notified.
Idaho State Police was assisted on scene by Minidoka Sheriff's Office, Heyburn Police Department, West End Fire and Minidoka Memorial EMS.
400 West was blocked for about four hours.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.