Idaho State Police stock

Idaho State Police

 FILE PHOTO, TIMES-NEWS

RUPERT — A man was killed and two juveniles were injured in a crash Sunday morning near Rupert, Idaho State Police said.

A 1998 Chevy 2500 being driven by a juvenile was going north on 400 West at about 6 a.m. when the truck went over the center line near 350 North, left the side of the road and then rolled, ISP said in a statement. 

Passengers Sergio Alvarez, 48, and another juvenile were thrown from the vehicle, ISP said.

The two juveniles were taken to local hospitals. Alvarez died at the scene. Next of kin has been notified.

Idaho State Police was assisted on scene by Minidoka Sheriff's Office, Heyburn Police Department, West End Fire and Minidoka Memorial EMS.

400 West was blocked for about four hours.

