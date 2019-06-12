HAZELTON — One man is dead after a two vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon.
Marty Lowder, 38, Rupert, was traveling east on Interstate 84 near milepost 195 shortly after 3 p.m. when his 2003 Ford Crown Victoria left the road, crossed the median and continued into the westbound lanes, according to the Idaho State Police.
Lowder's car was struck head-on by a 2007 Kenworth semi hauling two trailers of potatoes. The truck was driven by Rosalio Llamas, 38, of Burien, Washington.
Both vehicles caught fire as they stopped in the left eastbound lane of the highway.
Lowder was pronounced dead at the scene. Llamas was flown by air ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center.
The eastbound lanes of I-84 were blocked for approximately five hours.
This crash remains under investigation by ISP.
