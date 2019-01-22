CAREY — A Shelley man died in a crash on U.S. Highway 93 just north of Carey early Thursday.
James L. Brannen, 51, was driving west on U.S. 93, which is also highways 20 and 26, at 12:38 a.m. in a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe when he crossed the center line and hit a cattle truck head-on, Idaho State Police said.
The cattle truck, which was being driven by William Featherston, 64, of Sun River, Montana, came to rest on the shoulder of the road, ISP said.
The Tahoe spun and ended up blocking the westbound lanes of the highway, ISP said.
Brannen died at the scene of the crash. It was not immediately clear if he was wearing a seat belt, ISP said. Featherston, who was wearing a seat belt, was not taken to the hospital.
The westbound lanes of the highway were blocked for about four hours. As of 6 a.m., the eastbound lanes remained blocked as crews worked to remove the cattle truck.
