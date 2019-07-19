ROGERSON — Two people died in a crash near Rogerson Thursday afternoon.
Idaho State Police were called to the site of the two-vehicle crash near mile marker 12 on U.S. Highway 93 at about 4:15 p.m, according to an ISP statement.
A 2012 Ford Taurus driven by a man was northbound on U.S. 93 south of Rogerson when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with a northbound 2000 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Bradley Berry, 57, of Carlin, Nevada.
The Taurus stopped on the east shoulder of the roadway. The Suburban rolled and ended up on the west shoulder.
The driver of the Taurus, whose name has not yet been released, and Berry were both pronounced dead at the scene from their injuries.
Three passengers in Berry's Suburban, two juveniles and Melissa Ure, 33, of Elko, Nevada, were taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center. The fourth passenger in the vehicle, Angelina Berry, 57, of Carlin, Nevada, was flown by air ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley.
The crash remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.