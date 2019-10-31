TWIN FALLS — On the night where it is believed in many Latino households that the spirits of departed loved ones visit the earth again, the College of Southern Idaho will host its own celebration that is open to the community.
The Diversity Council’s annual Dia de Muertos, or Day of the Dead, celebration will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 1. The event is open to the public and will feature music, games, a taco bar, dancing and crafts for kids. CSI’s Latinos in Action chapter will set up an altar.
Day of the Dead is traditionally celebrated Nov. 1 and 2 in Mexico with one day designated for deceased children and the other for adults. The holiday combines pre-Hispanic and Catholic traditions. Revelers celebrate by building an altar to honor loved ones, dressing in sugar skull costumes, baking traditional pastries and feasting.
“There’s a large population that knows what it is, but an even larger on that doesn’t,” said Brayden Belin, Diversity Council president, said. “It’s a way for them to explore different cultures and open their eyes to a new world in a way.”
The council decides at the beginning of the year which celebrations it will have. It decided to host Dia de Muertos again to represent the area’s Mexican community.
“The Mexican community is the largest minority in the Magic Valley and that’s why they decided it was important to bring these traditions to the Magic Valley,” said Alejandra Hernandez, multicultural coordinator and Diversity Council adviser.
Members said that the council works in tandem with the communities it wants to represent. It hopes that events like Day of the Dead maintain a culture of diversity on campus.
“We want to make sure (diversity) doesn’t go away,” Belin said. “Even if we aren’t expanding it, because that’s hard to do, we want to maintain it.”
The event is free and will take place at the CSI Student Union.
