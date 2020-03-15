'Day by day' — Buhl man recounts being quarantined amid coronavirus outbreak

TWIN FALLS — The cruise ship industry has been one of the hardest hit in the coronavirus outbreak, which has led several cruise lines to suspend service.
The Princess Cruise Line, owned by Carnival Cruises, has refunded the cost of Buhl resident Tim Pond’s recent cruise on the Diamond Princess, on which hundreds got sick and about a half-dozen died from COVID-19, the virus that causes coronavirus.
Pond was quarantined for four weeks — two weeks on the ship and two weeks at a California air base — before returning home. He has mixed feelings about how the outbreak is being handled, but he doesn’t resent being quarantined.
“On one hand, it may be blown out of proportion,” he said Thursday. “But, on the other hand, it’s important to pace the spread of the virus.”
About 700 of the nearly 4,000 passengers and crew on the luxury cruise ship contracted the virus; seven of those have died as of about a week ago, Reuters reported.
Pond boarded the 13-deck Diamond Princess on Jan. 20 at Yokohama in Tokyo Bay and visited Okinawa, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Vietnam. The ship was scheduled to return to Yokohama on Feb. 2 but docked a day early.
“Originally the captain said it was so we could make it through customs and immigration because the Japanese Ministry of Health was cracking down harder,” he said Feb. 7 via Facebook Messenger.
Instead, it was because Hong Kong officials had notified the captain that a Chinese passenger who had left the ship Jan. 25 in Hong Kong had tested positive for the coronavirus on Feb. 1, the 56-year-old WinCo Foods employee said. Another person was taken off the ship Feb. 3 after a medical emergency. The ship remained in Tokyo Bay while authorities decided what action to take.
The Diamond Princess was quarantined Feb. 5.
“Only those with cough, sneezing, and fever were given tests that were sent off,” Pond told the Times-News on Feb. 7. “They checked everyone’s temperature. They provided us with thermometers ... that we are to use to check our temperatures throughout the day. If it spikes over 37.5 degrees Celsius (about 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit) we’re supposed to call immediately for help.”
Pond spent nearly two weeks quarantined in his cabin, keeping touch online with friends and family.
His parents, who also live in Buhl, took care of his poodle/Old English sheepdog, Skye, and watched over his house while he was gone.
When asked Thursday how he managed to stay sane during the quarantine, the easygoing man answered, “Day by day.”
But Pond says he was a lucky passenger; the cruise line had upgraded his accommodations to a suite with a balcony when he boarded.
“I have the bedroom and bathroom of a normal cabin and then a small living room area outside that and a balcony that wraps around both rooms,” he told the Times-News during the quarantine. Pond could go outside whenever he needed sunshine and fresh air, but he had to wear a face mask and disposable gloves. He also had to stay away from the railing.
“I can’t imagine being in an inside cabin,” Pond said.
He watched movies and television and surfed the web while he was confined to his suite. Eventually, passengers were allowed out of their rooms for short periods each day to get fresh air on the top deck. Passengers were to keep a good distance away from each other, he said.
Near the end of the quarantine, U.S. authorities evacuated Pond and some 300 Americans from the cruise ship and sent them to the Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, California, only to be quarantined again.
After the 9½-hour flight on a Kalitta Air, passengers were assigned rooms at the air force base hotel. Pond’s room had a balcony where he could walk 20 steps in one direction, he said. He joked with others on Facebook about the possibility of him getting lost in his new hotel room compared with his tiny cabin on the cruise ship.
“The first two days we’re confined to quarters,” Pond told the Times-News from his room on the base. “I think after that we’ll be allowed limited walks outdoors but it will still be 6 feet away from anyone else to avoid close contact.”
Pond checked off the days by posting photos of his meals on Facebook.
He returned home March 3 and has gone back to work.
“It was a once in a lifetime experience, hopefully,” Pond said.
Complete coverage: What Idahoans need to know about the coronavirus
Looking for local information on the Coronavirus? We've got you covered.
There is no official statewide plan to reach Spanish-speaking communities about COVID-19. South Central Public Health District and Magic Valley leaders are working to spread translated information.
Buhl's Tim Pond reflects on his four weeks in quarantines.
Senior citizens groups are monitoring the latest news on the new coronavirus and preparing to help some of the community’s most vulnerable members potentially deal with the resulting disease.
Hospitals around the Magic Valley are prepared to care for potential coronavirus patients and some have restricted visitor access.
HAILEY — Blaine County School District school and facilities will close to the public Monday and remain closed through April 5, the district a…
The South Central Public Health District has confirmed a second coronavirus case in its area, bringing the total number of cases in Idaho to five.
Across the U.S., there are 42 states and the District of Columbia reporting a total of 1,215 cases.
The coronavirus hasn't hurt too many Magic Valley businesses yet, but that could change as the illness spreads.
Idaho has its first confirmed case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
State officials said the first case of COVID-19, the illness caused from the coronavirus, was in Ada County.
The Buhl School District will join Kimberly schools in canceling Monday classes due to COVID-19.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little declared a state of emergency Friday due to the new coronavirus.
The Kimberly School District has canceled Monday classes for students so it can prepare for possible long-term closures. Classes are expected to resume Tuesday.
The Twin Falls St. Patrick's Day Parade scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled in response to the COVID-19 virus.
The Boise State women’s basketball team will miss a trip to the NCAA Tournament because of the new coronavirus — and all Boise State athletic competitions have been suspended.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said Thursday it is suspending all worship services because of the spread of the coronavirus.
College of Southern Idaho moves classes online to prevent coronavirus spread.
Gov. Brad Little and leaders in the Idaho House and Senate said Thursday they've made contingency plans for a hasty end to the legislative session should someone in the Statehouse get the new coronavirus.
Twin Falls School District to limit crowds, change parent conferences to prevent spread of coronavirus
Twin Falls schools announced that parent-teacher conferences will take place over the phone and no more than 250 people will be allowed in any district facility.
The first sporting event cancellations have hit Idaho and include high school and College of Southern Idaho events.
Events include the Falls2Falls Run/Walk on April 18, Spirit of Magic Valley half marathon, 10K, 5K and kids run on May 9, and Cycle Magic Valley on May 16.
TWIN FALLS — City officials said no special events the city is involved with have been canceled and City Hall remains open as of Thursday afternoon.
The annual Share Your Heart Ball, a fundraiser for Camp Rainbow Gold, has been postponed.
Event organizers said ticket sales for the Lights and Lasers show at Shoshone Falls were being postponed due to fears about large gatherings.
The Sun Valley Film Festival announced Thursday that it was canceling its festival, which was scheduled for March 18-22.
Twin Falls city officials posted on Facebook seeking to ease concerns about the city's water system.
The Big Sky Conference has canceled the remaining games in its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments at CenturyLink Arena in Boise.
The new coronavirus can live in the air for several hours and on some surfaces for as long as two to three days, tests by U.S. government and other scientists have found.
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho lawmakers moved quickly Wednesday to bolster the state's ability to test for the new coronavirus.
The health district based in Twin Falls has opened an information hotline for people to call with concerns about COVID-19.
The Idaho Legislature’s budget committee has approved $2 million in emergency funding to help Idaho prepare and respond to a potential outbreak from the novel coronavirus.
Four Boise State University international students are in self-isolation for 14 days after clearing a health screening for coronavirus COVID-19 upon their arrival to Seattle on Monday.
Although the risk of coronavirus (COVID19) is currently low in Idaho, now is the time to plan and prepare.
Here's the latest on what state health officials are saying about the coronavirus in Idaho.
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — There are no confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Idaho but 35 people are being monitored, most of them travelers ret…
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The coronavirus outbreak will reduce Chinese travel to Yellowstone National Park, according to tourism officials, but t…
No coronavirus in Idaho, but the South-Central Public Health District is montoring the global outbreak
“This is something that we plan and train for on a regular basis,” said Josh Jensen, SCPHD Public Health Preparedness Program Manager.
Buhl resident Tim Pond is back in the U.S., but still has to stay away from other people after a coronavirus outbreak on the cruise he was on.
The coronavirus, which has caused more than 550 reported deaths in China and has infected more than 24,000 people worldwide, has affected Idaho’s biggest technology company.
Buhl resident Tim Pond has kept touch with the rest of the world on Facebook after his cruise ship was quarantined Feb. 5 due to the coronavirus.