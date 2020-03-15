'Day by day' — Buhl man recounts being quarantined amid coronavirus outbreak

But Pond says he was a lucky passenger; the cruise line had upgraded his accommodations to a suite with a balcony when he boarded.

“I have the bedroom and bathroom of a normal cabin and then a small living room area outside that and a balcony that wraps around both rooms,” he told the Times-News during the quarantine. Pond could go outside whenever he needed sunshine and fresh air, but he had to wear a face mask and disposable gloves. He also had to stay away from the railing.

“I can’t imagine being in an inside cabin,” Pond said.

He watched movies and television and surfed the web while he was confined to his suite. Eventually, passengers were allowed out of their rooms for short periods each day to get fresh air on the top deck. Passengers were to keep a good distance away from each other, he said.

Near the end of the quarantine, U.S. authorities evacuated Pond and some 300 Americans from the cruise ship and sent them to the Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, California, only to be quarantined again.