TWIN FALLS — Rep. Steven Miller, R-Fairfield, will step down from his seat in January after losing re-election to Democratic challenger Marianna “Muffy” Davis.
The final unofficial race results didn’t come in until Wednesday morning. Voters elected Davis, a 45-year-old from Hailey, to take over Miller’s District 26 seat in the Idaho House of Representatives. District 26 covers Blaine, Camas, Gooding and Lincoln counties.
Davis is a Paralympian and a Sun Valley native. She won with 56.3 percent of the vote — a 2,110-vote lead over the incumbent.
All three of the District 26 seats in the Idaho Legislature will now be held by Democrat women. Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding, won re-election with 58.2 percent of the vote against Republican challenger Mike McFadyen. In the Senate race, 59.9 percent of the votes went to Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum.
Davis was unavailable to comment by phone Wednesday, but her campaign issued a statement following her win.
“I think our district’s voters are frustrated about health care and education and they want change,” she said in the statement. “I heard the same concerns at doorsteps throughout the district. Idahoans recognize that leaving over 60,000 people without access to care ends up costing us all when those people end up at emergency rooms. And voters in District 26 also support better funding for Idaho’s schools.”
Davis said the Legislature must take a hard look at its budget priorities to fund Idaho schools in 2019.
Miller, who was first elected to Seat A in 2012, is proud of the progress the Legislature has made on the aquifer recharge, the teacher salary ladder and mental health issues.
“I just appreciate the support that I got from people across the district,” he told the Times-News Wednesday afternoon.
The 68-year-old Fairfield resident has a farm and ranch operation that he says will continue to give him “plenty to do.” He said it’s too early to say whether he will run for election in future years.
Davis thanked the volunteers and supporters who assisted her in the campaign. She had claimed year-to-date contributions of more than $77,557 through Oct. 21. Miller, by comparison, claimed $30,675 in contributions.
