KETCHUM — Director A.J. Eaton will present the documentary film, “David Crosby: Remember My Name” at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Friday at the Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St. Eaton will be available for a Q-and-A after each screening. “David Crosby: Remember My Name” premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival and was the opening film at the 2019 Sun Valley Film Festival.
A triumph at Sundance, this collaboration between Eaton and producer Cameron Crowe coaxes Crosby, member of three major groups in music history — The Byrds; Crosby, Stills & Nash; and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young — into unflinching candor as the singer-songwriter confronts mortality and assesses the damage of earlier days.
At the same time, his redemptive journey back to music is universally uplifting, bearing an emotional impact that transcends the rock documentary genre.
Taking viewers through career highs, along with the chemical variety that led to ravaging addictions and serious prison time, “David Crosby: Remember My Name” explodes myths and sheds profound new light on all the music, politics and personalities that crossed his incredible path.
To buy tickets, visit the Magic Lantern box office starting 3:45 p.m. on the day of the show. For more information, go to mlcinemas.com.
