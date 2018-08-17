TWIN FALLS — When Heather Shirley started as the coach of the Canyon Ridge High School Dance Team three years ago there were only seven dancers in the small club.
Now there are 22 performers and it continues to grow. Shirley said that it is thanks to grants that help fund the club.
On Thursday, the Canyon Ridge Dance Team was one of 14 organizations to receive money from the First Federal Foundation.
The money received will go to a new mirror for the team to use to improve their skills.
Paige Symes, a junior at Canyon Ridge High School, has been part of the dance team for three years.
“Mirrors help you learn more about yourself,” Symes said.
The foundation presented the check to the Canyon Ridge Dance Team during a luncheon at the Blue Lakes Country Club. First Federal Foundation donated $37,959.50, dispersed among the nonprofits that applied.
Fourteen nonprofits were chosen out of the 40 that applied, foundation chairman Tom Ashenbrener said. The foundation began in 2003 with a $1 million donation from the bank.
Ashenbrener said that the reason why these nonprofits were chosen was the focus on what they would use the money for. He said effort to feed people and help the youth especially stood out this year.
“With growth comes responsibility,” Ashenbrener said. “There are a lot of people who need help.”
Here are all the grant recipients:
Regents of the University of Idaho and Minidoka County 4-H Club
The funds will be used to buy a new fridge and stove for the cooking school. The cooking classes will be used to help prevent child obesity.
Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center
The funds will be used to replace lighting.
Canyon Ridge Dance Team
Mirrors will be purchased with the funds, which will be used to help the team practice their choreography.
Idaho Hunters Feeding the Hungry
Idaho Hunters Feeding the Hungry is a nonprofit organization the provides big game meat to food banks, churches and soup kitchens. Funds will be used for a commercial grade printer for freezer proof labels.
White Pine Elementary
White Pine Elementary is becoming a kindergarten through sixth grade school and funds will be used for FlipForm multi-position platforms for more seating in the library.
Friends of the Stricker Ranch
Friends of Stricker is a nonprofit dedicated to the preservation of historical Rock Creek Station and Stricker Homesite. They will use the funds to purchase visual reference for visitors.
Pillars Falls Elementary
This is the first year that Pillar Falls Elementary will have a robotics program. The grant will help fund a coders club for the robotics team.
Jerome Senior Citizens
The funds will be used to purchase a new stove with a griddle. More than 500 meals are made weekly at Jerome Senior Citizens.
Twin Falls Optimist Foundation
The funds will be used to fund the fire protection equipment and security system for Optimist Youth House. Twin Falls Optimist Foundation help youth who have aged out of the Child Protection Act.
West End Senior Citizens
Funds will go into repairing and updating their kitchen.
Filer Senior Haven
Funds will be used to replace their roof for the storage area.
Magic Valley Arts Council
Funds will go into replacement of the projector and sound/dimmer board for the private non-profit organization that promotes arts and cultural experiences around the Magic Valley.
Twin Fall High School Robotics Club
Supplies and materials needed to build and program robots will be purchased with funds.
Kimberly School District
New practice sets for the Kimberly High School Fencing Club will be purchased with funds. The Fencing Club originally started as a senior project.
