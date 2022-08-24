 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
D.L. Evans Bank donates $3,150 to Simply Hope Family Outreach

D.L. Evans Bank donates to Simply Hope

From left, Simply Hope project director Sheri Allred, board member Shelly Jones, board member Troy Winmill, administrative director Nancy Winmill, D.L. Evans Bank personal banker Tiffany Hartman, D.L. Evans Bank operations officer Diane Alvey, D.L. Evans Bank commercial loan officer Quincy Wilson, and D.L. Evans Bank commercial lending intern Brian Babbitt. 

 COURTESY PHOTO

BURLEY — D.L. Evans Bank donated $3,150 to Simply Hope Family Outreach on behalf of a bank employee.

The donation was through the bank's 2022 Employee Directed Donation Initiative, which gives employees the opportunity to nominate their favorite non-profit organization in Idaho and Utah for a donation from the bank. D.L. Evans also added an additional 5% to each total in the employee's name.

This year Simply Hope was nominated by Jerry Tegan, South Burley branch manager.

Simply Hope is a family outreach program. It is a volunteer organization with a primary goal of supporting local families struggling with addiction, codependency, grief, divorce and suicide.

Visit Simply Hope online to learn more about its services.

