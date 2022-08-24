D.L. Evans Bank donates $3,150 to Simply Hope Family Outreach

BURLEY — D.L. Evans Bank donated $3,150 to Simply Hope Family Outreach on behalf of a bank employee.
The donation was through the bank's 2022 Employee Directed Donation Initiative, which gives employees the opportunity to nominate their favorite non-profit organization in Idaho and Utah for a donation from the bank. D.L. Evans also added an additional 5% to each total in the employee's name.
This year Simply Hope was nominated by Jerry Tegan, South Burley branch manager.
Simply Hope is a family outreach program. It is a volunteer organization with a primary goal of supporting local families struggling with addiction, codependency, grief, divorce and suicide.
Visit Simply Hope online to learn more about its services.