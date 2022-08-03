 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cyclists ride across Idaho to raise funds for bulletproof vests for police officers

Cyclists riding the Border-to-Border event in 2021

Cyclists on the Shield616 Border-to-Border cycling event are shown in August 2021. The Shield616 program raises funds to provide enhanced bulletproof vests to law enforcement around the country. This week, a group of cyclists will again ride through Idaho on the second Border-to-Border fundraiser. 

 PHOTO COURTESY OF TYREL WARD

TWIN FALLS — A group of cyclists are embarking on a four-day ride across Idaho to raise money for tactical bulletproof vests for police officers.

Tyrel Ward is a former law enforcement officer whose goal is to provide high-level bulletproof vests to every patrol officer in the Twin Falls Police Department. Ward has partnered with Sheild616, a nonprofit whose mission is to raise funds to provide enhanced protective gear to law enforcement.

“I’m an ex-cop, and if you didn’t know, the regular vests that police wear are really only rated for pistol rounds," Ward said. "We are raising funds to get them new vests that will help stop not only pistol but also rifle rounds."

Each of the higher-rated vests costs $2,600 and Ward said it will take some time to outfit the roughly 90 patrol officers in the department.

People are also reading…

“It’s going to take us a couple years," Ward said, "probably this year and next year to fully outfit Twin Falls PD.” 

To raise funds, Ward and a group of 26 cyclists will ride across Idaho, starting in Jackpot, Nevada, and ending near West Yellowstone four days and 348 miles later. To participate in the ride, each cyclist must raise $616 in donations. Individuals are also able to make independent donations through the Shield 616 website.

On Thursday the group will stop in Twin Falls and present vests to the Twin Falls Police Department at 6 p.m. at Lighthouse Church. The cyclists will continue toward Idaho Falls, where they will make another vest presentation on Saturday.

This is the second year such an event has been held in Idaho. The bike-ride fundraiser began in Colorado six years ago.

Non-riders can support the event with financial gifts of $25, $50 or $100. The ride is also accepting sponsorships for higher donation levels.

