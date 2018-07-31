A: Is there a wildlife rehabilitator in the Magic Valley?
Q: “No, there is not a wildlife rehabilitator in the Magic Valley,” said Cheri Price, an animal rescue volunteer and animal fosterer from Twin Falls. And only one such organization — AIDA (Animals In Distress Association) — exists in Boise.
Wildlife rehabilitation in the Magic Valley is volunteer-based, Price said. For example, Price and Hazelton animal rescuer Saundra Cummins are friends with a common purpose. They met at Murtaugh Lake many years ago, brought together by many friends and families to camp and waterski.
“Cheri and I each always had not only our family pets but usually other unusual babies as well, some of which included orphaned birds, skunks, bunnies, squirrels, raccoons, fox, and fawns,” Cummins said. “It’s such a common love and passion we have for raising baby animals.”
The women work closely with AIDA for several years, Price said. And with the fawns, they work through the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. “It is best to leave wild babies alone unless you know for sure that mommies are no longer around.”
“As long as I can remember I have always taken in animals. The wildlife I didn’t start doing as much until later years,” Cummins said.
Price said their qualifications are many years of trial, errors, research, working with rehab groups, asking a lot of questions, common sense and a passion for babies that need intervention to survive.
“We have been doing this most of our lives,” she said. “We are inspired by our love for animals.”
“I got a reputation for taking animals through the years,” said Cummins. “People would move a haystack and find raccoons or squirrels, and people would find baby birds falling out of nests.”
The time it takes from rescue to release depends on the animal. “With deer and raccoons usually we would have them from around May until the first part of September, usually 6-8 weeks.”
“The joys, memories and tears shed when losing a battle for life or when the time comes to release back into a domain where they are meant to be,” Cummins said. “This is certainly worth it all.”
According to its website, AIDA is a nonprofit volunteer organization dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation and successful release of injured, displaced and orphaned wildlife. Founded in 1987 by a group of individuals who recognized the need for organized wildlife rehabilitation in the state of Idaho, the association consists of state and federally licensed rehabilitators and those volunteers who assist them in their efforts.
AIDA recommended you do not give food or water to any wildlife until you have spoken with a rehabilitator. If an animal is cold, dehydrated, injured or ill, any food or improper hydration could kill it. Never give a wild animal any cow’s milk or human infant formula.
AIDA has a 24-hour hotline number, 208-367-1026, which provides the names and phone numbers of individuals who volunteer their services. Referrals are received from farmers, local police and fire departments, Idaho Fish and Game, the Idaho Humane Society, local veterinarians, and the general public.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.