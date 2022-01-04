Curious Mind: Who pays for snowplow-damaged mailboxes?

Q: I’ve seen quite a few mailboxes and road signs knocked down from the snow plow. Who’s responsible to fix them? For mailboxes, are there any tips for homeowners so it doesn’t happen again?

A: “Citizens that believe any public entity is responsible for damage to their property may file a tort claim,” Twin Falls Deputy City Manager Gretchen Scott said. “This process is described in Idaho code Title 6 Chapter 9. There are many private and public entities engaged in snow removal. The citizen would need to make a claim against the correct entity. Location of the damage can help determine who may be responsible. For instance: is this a county road or an arterial within the city? Is a private road or a private business lot that a service company may be maintaining? You can use the city website as well as the city’s page on Facebook to see a map of the streets that are plowed by our street department.”

According to USPS.com, guidelines to follow when placing your mailbox include: Position your mailbox 41 to 45 inches from the road surface to the bottom of the mailbox or point of mail entry. And place your mailbox 6 to 8 inches back from the curb.

The Federal Highway Administration recommends:

A 4 by 4 inch wooden support or a 2 inch-diameter standard steel or aluminum pipe.

Avoid unyielding and potentially dangerous supports, like heavy metal pipes, concrete posts and farm equipment (e.g., milk cans filled with concrete).

Bury your post no more than 24 inches deep.

“The city does not normally plow subdivisions or residential streets because plows can inadvertently block-in driveways with snow, and also because some residential streets are too narrow for plows to operate,” the Twin Falls City website says. “The Street Department does apply sand and salt mixed with deicer on almost all intersections within the city limits.”

“During periods of heavy snowfall (more than 2 inches), these roadways will be plowed or sanded in order of priority. The public is encouraged to not park on these roadways during periods of heavy snowfall and to be aware that we will generally plow toward the curbside of the roadway. We regret that some sidewalks and driveways may be covered during these operations. As per city code, we request that the public not shovel their driveways or sidewalks into city streets or curb lines (City Code 7-1-16 Depositing Debris). Snow and ice piled and accumulated in curb lines only increases the potential for flooding and possible property damage.”

The Twin Falls street department is responsible for the maintenance of about 640 lane miles of city streets, serviced by five to eight snowplow/sander trucks and 14 full-time workers.

Have a question? Just ask and we’ll find an answer for you. Email your question to Kimberly Williams Brackett at timesnewscuriousmind@gmail.com with “Curious Mind” in the subject line.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0