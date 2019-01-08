Q: Where is the historical register plaque for the North Side News, and why isn’t it posted on the building?
A: “I don’t have a lot to offer, but I can tell you that the recorder listed on the form, Virginia Ricketts, was a trustee of the Idaho State Historical Society years ago,” said Matt Halitsky with the Idaho State Historical Society. “It’s quite possible she developed the form for a project for the Jerome County Historical Society. Other buildings we do have recorded in our database contain similar Jerome County Historical Register forms with them, but also contain a header for the Jerome County Historical Society. This is not a form we have ever used.” The property, however, is not listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
The Jerome County Historical Register was a project of the City of Jerome Historic Preservation Commission in 1988. The North Side News building was included in the inventory of historic places of Jerome, a typical irrigation project company town developed under the Carey Act. Farmers and Merchant’s State Bank has a plaque on the building next to the North Side News.
North Side News’ plaque, however, was last seen in the basement of the Jerome County Historical Society Museum next to the North Side News archive before it moved to its current location.
“It may be in a box at the depot still because there are a lot of boxes that have not been opened since the move,” said Linda Helms with the Jerome County Historical Society.
The North Side News has been in five different locations.
The North Side News’ first location was believed to be in a shack called “The News Chapel” in the tent city in the North Park area. But the reported shack was actually a shed built in 1909 at the printer’s house on Fifth Avenue. Having a print shop at his home allowed him to work after normal hours.
Nichole Olsen, title officer with TitleOne Corporation in Jerome, and Sabrina Henderson in the Jerome County Assessor’s Office found property records that show the real first home of the North Side News was built in 1908 at 156 W. Main St.
Herbert A. Stroud and John D. Nims sold the building to David L’Herisson in 1915 when the partnership was dissolved, but North Side News remained in the building until 1920 when John Nims’ partner and nephew Ernest C. Nims purchased a building at 140 E. Main St. and moved the news office.
When the Nimses sold the North Side News in 1937, the building was sold to Vernon Frost. In 1950, William MacKnight moved the North Side News to 124 N. Lincoln.
When the North Side News no longer had the printing presses, it moved to its final location, 133 E. Main St., in 1994.
When former publisher Patty Nance purchased the North Side News and relocated, she “wrote the name on the outside of the building. It closed when Lee Enterprises bought all the weekly papers in 2008. The painted wording is still there because the new owners did not paint over it,” Helms said.
The linotype machine’s line shaft pulley is still in the original building on the ceiling and has been for 110 years. The building is being remodeled as a special events center. Owner Coco Orquidea plans “to leave it in the building as a decoration and more because of the history.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.