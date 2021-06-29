Curious Mind: When two officers are on scene

Q: I noticed when drivers are pulled over, there are now two police vehicles. Why is there a buddy system? Wouldn’t it be cheaper for taxpayers if there are two officers in one vehicle?

A: “There are several reasons why there may be two officers on a traffic stop, all situations are different,” said Lt. Craig Stotts of the Twin Falls Police Department.

“Sometimes the person that has been stopped may have a warrant for their arrest, other times the person may have acted in a way that caused concern for the officer and they asked for another unit to be there; other times there may be indications of drug or other substances and field sobriety test have to be administered and that requires two officers.”

“When an officer calls out a traffic stop, other available units will start heading toward their location for officer safety reasons. Also, we have officers that are field training at this time and they always ride with a field training officer. As you can see, there are several reasons for multiple officers to be on a traffic stop of other calls for service. It just depends on the situation,” Stotts said.

Have a question? Just ask and we’ll find an answer for you. Email your question to Kimberly Williams Brackett at timesnewscuriousmind@gmail.com with “Curious Mind” in the subject line.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0