Curious Mind: What renewable energy means for Idahoans

Q: I am very in favor for renewable energy and wind turbines being greener than fossil fuels and saving our planet; but at what expense to Idahoans? If everything I have read about Lava Ridge is even remotely accurate, then we will lose federal lands costing Idahoans money to sell to California all for a non-Idahoans profit and benefit? Isn’t there a better location where there isn’t Idaho residents, homes, cattle grazing, wildlife: deer, elk, the endangered grouse, and a clear skyline? There are thousands of acres of desert in Nevada in between the northern Nevada cattle country and south Nevada-Las Vegas which is closer to southern California than Idaho. Am I missing something?

A: “Unfortunately, this curious mind is missing the whole story,” said Luke Papez, senior director of project development for Magic Valley Energy. “Rumors spread quicker than facts, and the desire for quick answers does not align with the lengthy, detailed analyses required to evaluate these projects.

“Lava Ridge will not cause Idaho to lose federal lands or cost Idahoans any money. The Bureau of Land Management manages the lands that encompass the project for multiple use on behalf of all Americans. Multiple-use lands support many public interests, both casual and commercial. These can include private citizen activities such as hunting, wildlife viewing, ATV riding, and camping, as well as business activities such as livestock grazing, mineral extraction, and the production and transmission of energy. Lava Ridge aligns with and will maintain this multiple use of the federal lands while generating substantial tax revenue and well-paid jobs for Idaho. Energy from the project can serve customers in Idaho and across the West,” Papez said.

“Creating additional sources of domestic, clean, affordable energy has never been more important to giving America control of our power supply — a win for consumers’ power bills and local economies.”

“Federal and state agencies are still analyzing the project’s potential impacts on the environment,” said Papez. “These potential impacts will be disclosed in a Draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS), which is still months away. It is premature to judge the possible effects before the analyses are complete. The project area is surrounded on three sides by private development, bisected by multiple high-voltage transmission lines, dominated by non-native vegetation, and allows for continued multiple uses of the land while bringing an incredible economic opportunity to Idaho.”

For a more detailed response to these questions, please visit magicvalleyenergy.com/blog.

“Regarding the proposed Lava Ridge Wind project, the Bureau of Land Management Shoshone Field Office is currently analyzing potential effects to resources, including the Minidoka National Historic Site, other cultural resources of importance, wildlife, recreation, livestock grazing and visual aspects through the EIS process,” said Heather Tiel-Nelson, spokesperson for BLM.

“This process was initiated when Magic Valley Energy submitted their application to the BLM for a right-of-way grant to build and operate the Lava Ridge Wind Project on public lands,” Tiel-Nelson said. “There are a number of variables that companies like Magic Valley Energy consider while determining if an area is suitable for wind energy development. The National Renewable Energy Laboratory recently gave a presentation to the BLM Idaho Resource Advisory Council Subcommittee for the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project. They discussed some of the necessary elements for a project to be viable including wind resource, land for siting the infrastructure, available transmission and interconnection to the energy grid, a market willing to purchase the energy, and a supply of turbines.”

“Additionally, the BLM’s land use plans designate available/unavailable lands for potential renewable energy development projects. The available areas may not exhibit the desirable wind for an energy project, which further reduces available public lands for a renewable energy project. These plans also consider things such as critical habitat for wildlife and plants, wilderness study areas, wild horse and burro herd management areas, wilderness areas, areas of critical environmental concern, and visual resources. Other factors also play into availability of lands for renewable energy projects including military operations areas, military training ranges and subsurface ownership of mineral rights,” Tiel-Nelson said.

The BLM will use the information in the EIS to make an informed decision about the project. See “A Citizen’s Guide to NEPA, Having Your Voice Heard,” at https://ceq.doe.gov/docs/get-involved/citizens-guide-to-nepa-2021.pdf for more information on the EIS process.

To find additional information on the Lava Ridge Wind Project or to sign up to be on the project mailing list please visit the project website at https://go.usa.gov/xFKxg.

You may submit a comment at any time about the Lava Ridge Wind Project in the following ways:

By email to: BLM_ID_LavaRidge@blm.gov

By mail to: Kasey Prestwich, Project Manager, BLM Shoshone Field Office, 400 West F Street, Shoshone, ID 83352