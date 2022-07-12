 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Curious Mind: Wendell dairy expansion

Idaho cow manure pollution bill approved by Senate panel

In this March 11, 2009, file photo, a line of Holstein dairy cows feed through a fence at a dairy farm outside Jerome.

 TIMES-NEWS FILE

Q: There is a very impressive construction project going on at the Box Canyon Dairy on the west end of the Bob Barton Highway. Do you know what it is?

A: “I assume that it is either one of two projects,” said Trevor Misseldine, Gooding County prosecutor. “I contacted both and never heard back from one. Shell is going to build their digestor out there to collect renewable natural gas. Shell officials did respond. I was told that they have not started construction.”

“Bettencourt purchased Box Canyon Diary some time ago. I believe it is now Bettencourt #7, but most people still call it Box Canyon. Bettencourt has never responded. Bettencourt was approved to construct a crossvent dairy barn. If I had to guess, that is what I would assume is under construction,” Misseldine said.

Bettencourt Dairies did not respond to requests from the Times-News.

Box Canyon Dairy is in Wendell. Bettencourt Dairies own and operate nine dairy facilities throughout the Magic Valley, mainly in Wendell and Jerome. The family-owned business has more than three generations involved in the farm and dairy and has been running for more than 40 years.

Have a question? Just ask and we’ll find an answer for you. Email your question to Kimberly Williams Brackett at timesnewscuriousmind@gmail.com with “Curious Mind” in the subject line.

