Curious Mind: Weed control on BLM land

Q: If your property abuts Bureau of Land Management property, are you responsible for the weeds or is the BLM?

A: “If private property abuts BLM, private property owners are responsible for noxious weeds on their land and the BLM is responsible for noxious weeds on BLM lands,” said Kali Sherrill, superintendent of Twin Falls County Weed Control. “If anyone sees a noxious weed issue on BLM land they can call the Noxious Weed Control office at 208-734-9000 or contact me by email at Kali@tfco.org. Twin Falls County contracts with the BLM to help them control noxious weed issues on their land. I would be glad to answer any more questions or help private property owners know what they have on their lands.”

A handbook, “Idaho’s Noxious Weeds,” is available through the University of Idaho Extension office. A weed and plant identification form is also available through the University of Idaho Extension online.