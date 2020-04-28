Curious Mind: Weed control on BLM land

Q: If your property abuts Bureau of Land Management property, are you responsible for the weeds or is the BLM?
A: “If private property abuts BLM, private property owners are responsible for noxious weeds on their land and the BLM is responsible for noxious weeds on BLM lands,” said Kali Sherrill, superintendent of Twin Falls County Weed Control. “If anyone sees a noxious weed issue on BLM land they can call the Noxious Weed Control office at 208-734-9000 or contact me by email at Kali@tfco.org. Twin Falls County contracts with the BLM to help them control noxious weed issues on their land. I would be glad to answer any more questions or help private property owners know what they have on their lands.”
A handbook, “Idaho’s Noxious Weeds,” is available through the University of Idaho Extension office. A weed and plant identification form is also available through the University of Idaho Extension online.
“The BLM Twin Falls District is responsible for managing public land on 3.9 million acres here in south-central Idaho, an area that stretches south to the Nevada border and a bit beyond, north to the Wood River Valley, west to the Bruneau River and east to American Falls,” said Heather Tiel-Nelson, public affairs specialist for Bureau of Land Management. “Our weeds crew works diligently to tackle noxious weed infestations on public land across the district. We also have very important partnership agreements with several counties in the area and some contractors to assist in treating weeds on public land.
“Just to be clear in response to this question, private landowners are responsible to manage noxious weed infestations on privately owned land,” Tiel-Nelson said. “If a private landowner is concerned about weeds migrating from public land onto private land, we recommend they contact the local BLM office to let staff know about the area needing treatment.”
BLM offices can be contacted at:
Twin Falls District Office: 208-735-2076
Burley Field Office: 208-677-6677
Jarbidge Field Office: 208-735-2060
Shoshone Field Office: 208-732-7227
Have a question? Just ask and we'll find an answer for you.
