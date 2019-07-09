Q: Directly east of the old Harrell Place on Browns Bench, on the west side of the creek is Walt’s Bay on Salmon Falls Creek. I’m curious to know if there is knowledge of the Walt it is named after. There was a Walt Snyder that homesteaded above the Browns Bench Ranch, so I’m wondering if it might have been named for him.
A: Bureau of Land Management Jarbidge Field Office Archaeologist Shane Wilson and Assistant Field Manager Jeff Ross were unaware of the origin of Walt’s Bay. The Salmon River Canal Company did not return phone calls.
According to “Families of the Salmon Tract and Some of Their History” by James L. Holloway and “Early History of Filer, Idaho School Communities” by J. Howard Moon, Walt Snyder was an early settler in the Rogerson area. He was connected to the Owyhee Company, which helped develop Antelope Springs, west of the Salmon Dam. Snyder was a well driller according to a 1910 Census.
The 1920 Census says Snyder was a farmer in Butte, which is the Rogerson area.
The Twin Falls Daily Times on May 13, 1922, reported “W. H. Snyder of Brown Bench was in town Tuesday on business.”
Snyder was a Twin Falls County Deputy Sheriff from Rogerson around 1939.
“I didn’t find any results for Walt’s Bay in the paper, but did come up with two minor articles that mention Walter Snyder in regards to Rogerson news,” librarian Jessica Tueller at Twin Falls Public Library said. “The 1940 Census lists him as renting his home in Rogerson, though.”
In the 1940 Census, his occupation was listed as an attendant.
The Twin Falls Idaho Evening Times reported on Feb. 4, 1942, Snyder was “directing at Rogerson.”
During World War II, law officers, air raid wardens and civilian defense chiefs from eight Magic Valley counties completed its road blockade and policing arrangements for a test blackout in south-central Idaho.
According to his obituary, Walter H. Snyder, 73, died at the Twin Falls County Hospital on Jan. 17, 1949. He was born Dec. 4, 1875, in Nebraska and came to Twin Falls from Colorado around 1916 where he engaged in ranching. He was a member of the Methodist church.
Walt’s Bay is located off Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir south of Twin Falls near Rogerson. The bay is approximately 3.5 miles south of Salmon Dam.
