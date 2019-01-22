Q: I attended the first three grades of my elementary education (Clear Lakes School District No. 8) in a one-room, eight-grade school house in the bottom of the canyon west of Clear Springs Foods. It was located on the Fred Brailsford Ranch — now his daughter Katherine Wright’s home. I wondered if anyone knew what happened to the building. I think it was moved.
A: “We did write about this school in our book, but we really could not find much information,” said Mareda Wright. She and her husband, Cecil Wright, wrote “The Knowledge Box: Country Schoolhouses to Current Schools of Twin Falls County, Idaho.”
“We knew it existed, but could not find any photos and we were not able to find the exact location or what happened to the building. I even called Brailsford (I do not remember who I talked to). They were unable to give me any concrete answers,” Wright said.
“The Clear Lakes School District No. 8 was in Gooding County and according to Gooding County Roots and Branches (1989), the school closed in 1944 or 1945, consolidating with many students attending Buhl.”
Cecil Wright said, “I know that we couldn’t find much on that school, and we didn’t try too much because our book covered Twin Falls County schools and that school was in Gooding County because it was across the river. I do know that she and I talked to several people about that school and no one seemed to know much on what happened to it.”
According to the Wright’s book, “It is assumed that two schools were built in the Clear Lakes region. The original school was named Kanaka. ... It is doubtful that the Clear Lakes School used the same building. Probably, a more substantial structure was built and in a different location.”
“The Twin Falls Times, dated November 18, 1907, noted the teacher at Clear Lake has a larger number of pupils than last year. From this statement, it is presumed the Clear Lakes School existed by 1906,” wrote Mareda Wright.
“References from Gooding County Roots and Branches, 1989, included detailed description of the Clear Lakes School District No. 8. ‘As homesteaders settled in the area, a small school was built close to the Clear Lake. The school had eight grades, enrollment of twenty-four to forty students with one teacher. The heat for the school consisted of coal and wood. Participation in recreation, the children played baseball with other country schools, held track meets at the Gooding County fairgrounds, Christmas programs for the community, and outings to study plants and water life.’”
“A 1955 Twin Falls, Idaho, Western U.S. map placed a school in the Clear Lakes area. Several individuals mentioned the concrete foundation was still standing and could be seen from the road, but it is on private land and unaccessible,” wrote Wright wrote.
“The Clear Lakes students attended West Point School in 1948 and in 1950-55 through reorganization became a part of Wendell and Buhl school districts. I have been asking some of our old timers about the school and no one seems to know what happened to the building,” said Ilene Rounsefell, the president-elect of the Gooding County Historical Society.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.