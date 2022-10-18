Curious Mind: Waiting for the traffic light to turn left

Q: It was 9 p.m. and the light at the intersection on Highway 93 near Flying J Travel Center and Interstate 84 wouldn’t turn green. There was no traffic. Can I just go?

A: “The short answer is no, you cannot legally proceed, if you are in a vehicle other than a motorcycle,” said Lt. Robert Rausch with the Idaho State Police in Jerome.

According to Idaho Code 49-802(3)(a), “a driver facing a steady (not flashing) solid red traffic signal (not a red arrow) must stop at the red light in such a manner as to be stopped behind the marked stop line or in any event not blocking a crosswalk or the intersection.”

“The only exception to this rule is found in section 49-802(3)(b),” Rausch said. “It states that unless a sign is in place prohibiting the action, a driver stopped at a solid red light may turn right after stopping and yielding the right of way to traffic lawfully using the intersection as well as to pedestrians using the crosswalks. The code also allows a left-hand turn from a highway onto a one-way roadway after stopping and yielding the right of way to other vehicles lawfully using the intersection and to pedestrians in the crosswalks.”

“Section 49-802(3)(c) discusses that a driver facing a steady red arrow may not make the movement prohibited by the arrow,” Rausch said. “For example, if a driver wants to make a right-hand turn, but they are confronted with a red arrow prohibiting a right-hand turn, they cannot make the turn until the light changes to green.”

“Perhaps the most confusion in this code comes from people in cars trying to utilize section 49-802(3)(e),” Rausch said. It only pertains to motorcycles and even then, only at intersections in which the triggering mechanism for the traffic light is ineffective due to the size of the motorcycle.”

“In the case of your question, the vehicle in question is not stated, so if it is a car, then it definitely cannot legally proceed because it does not meet the exceptions listed in the code,” Rausch said. “If the vehicle is a motorcycle, this intersection does have a triggering mechanism, and it can proceed after stopping and waiting one full cycle of the lights before proceeding, keeping in mind that the motorcycle operator must still yield the right of way to traffic lawfully using the intersection at the time.”