Curious Mind: Volcanic glass shards formed in an air after explosion

Q: I’m curious about what the bright white material along Highway 93 cut just north of Contact, Nevada, might be. Is it diatomaceous earth or something else?

A: “I know the road cut outcrop of which you are speaking,” said Art Small, a geologist from Murphy Hot Springs. “I was curious about it, hoping that it was zeolite, or diatomaceous earth. Upon looking at it with a microscope I found that it is primarily composed of volcanic glass shards, pumice in common terms. It formed as an air fall event from a rhyolitic volcanic explosion, probably in the Jarbidge area. The red hot ash cloud from the explosion cooled quickly in the atmosphere, forming glass similar in composition to obsidian.”

“There are a few buildings at the San Jacinto ranch constructed of blocks carved from this formation,” Small said. “Old timers carved their names in the blocks.”

“I have been retired for a while. I have a bachelor’s of science in geology from Colorado State University, and worked exploration and production geology for several mining companies for 36 years in the U.S., Mexico, Chile, and Argentina. I am not certified in Idaho so I cannot do any contract or consulting geology work in Idaho.”