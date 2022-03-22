Curious Mind: Unincorporated Town Number One becomes Jackpot

Q: I’m married to Zachary Hilty, grandson of Edwin Ralph Hilty, who used to be a casino manager at Horseshu Club. Grandpa Ed said that naming the town “Jackpot” was actually his idea because Pete’s dog was named Jackpot. Grandpa Ed also told stories about taking Johnny Cash (many times) out to the surrounding fields to shoot jackrabbits. I’m not sure what’s true but I wanted to reach out to see if you have additional information, or if Edwin Ralph Hilty has come up in any history of Jackpot?

A: “The Hilty family lore is much more fun…and I can neither prove nor disprove it! The name Hilty doesn’t even come up in any of our resources,” said Toni Mendive, archivist at Northeastern Nevada Museum in Elko, Nevada. She referenced two books.

According to Edna Patterson’s Nevada’s Northeast Frontier, “Needing a name for the newly established gaming center, trouble developed over the choice. Some from Jackpot wanted to call it ‘Horseshu’ others ‘Cactus Pete’s’ and another group favored the use of a local topographical name. To settle the dispute, in 1958 the Elko County Commissioners officially called it Unincorporated Town Number One. The name had little public appeal, so A. L. Gurley and Dale Wildman of Cactus Pete’s and Harvey Wright of the Horseshu Club petitioned county commissioners for a change of name agreeable to all parties. On April 7, 1959, the commissioners officially changed the name to ‘Jackpot.’”

Carl Hayden’s History of Jackpot, Nevada, said “How’d Jackpot come by its name? By chance. It could have been Horseshu, after the first casino established beside U.S. Highway 93 at the Idaho border in 1954. But the U.S. Postal Department said it would rather not have a name already in commercial use. You can see why. The town would be advertising the business…So the selectors subscribed Jackpot after the cascade of coins when given sets of symbols are achieved on the reels of slot machines.”

“Unfortunately, I can’t find anything about Edwin Hilty in our collection or in the newspaper,” said Jennifer Hills, a department head for the Twin Falls Public Library.

