Q: I heard Blue Lakes Boulevard has the second-highest number of crashes in the state, and U.S. Highway 93 is the deadliest. Is that true? Why?
A: “ITD looks at high accident locations and corridor safety analyses on the State Highway System in order to determine where safety improvements may need to be implemented,” Idaho Transportation Department District 4 spokeswoman Jessica Williams said.
“When determining a ‘ranking of deadliest roadways,’ there are three main factors that must be taken into consideration: length of the roadway, number of fatalities, and traffic volume,” she said.
When looking at these three factors for highways within the Magic Valley, data from the last 10 years reveals the following rankings in terms of highest fatal crash rate:
- 27: U.S. Highway 93
- 37: U.S. Highway 30
- 49: Interstate 84
Note that the above ranking constitutes data from the entire corridor, not just the portion of roadway within the Magic Valley. With that said, see the below breakdown of fatalities on those roadways within the Magic Valley from the years 2014-18:
- U.S. 93: 13 fatal crashes
- U.S. 30: 11 fatal crashes
- I-84: 19 fatal crashes
“Lastly, to address your question concerning Blue Lakes Boulevard in Twin Falls, our data revealed that there has been one fatal crash from the years 2014-18,” Williams said. “Although we are able to provide data concerning crashes on Blue Lakes, because of substantial differences in location factors (such as number of approaches, traffic volumes, etc.) there is currently no formula in place to allow for consistent ranking or comparison of all the roadways throughout the state.”
When counting all crashes, not just those with fatalities, the rankings change.
“From 2014-18, U.S. 93 had 670 total crashes in Jerome and Twin Falls counties, and Blue Lakes Boulevard had 521 total crashes during that time frame,” Williams said.
“It’s important to communicate however, that not all crashes included in those numbers were necessarily vehicle to vehicle crashes; for example, some crashes involved wild animals, fixed objects, or other defining details.”
“Please know that safety is a core component of ITD’s mission. We value the lives of each motorist that travels our roadways and we will continue to build and maintain a system that allows for both efficient and safe travel throughout our state.”
