Q: Can you tell me what the new building going next to the Subaru dealership is?

A: “Yes, it’s the new location for an automotive sales and service center,” Twin Falls spokesperson Josh Palmer said. “The application states, ‘Chevrolet Dealership.’”

The dealership is located at 1731 Parkview Drive.

“In February of 2022, the team behind Twin Falls Subaru purchased Chevrolet of Twin Falls from the Lithia Automotive Group, creating Twin Falls Chevy,” said Christian Robinson, General Sales Manager for Twin Falls Subaru.

“To keep our teams together, we utilized the lot next to Subaru. The large building being constructed will be the new home of Twin Falls Chevy, upon its completion later in 2023.”

“Lithia Motors sold the Chevrolet store to us (Twin Falls Cars, a part of Rydell Co.) on Feb. 7, 2022,” Robinson said. Sterling Mergers and Acquisitions represented Lithia in the transaction.