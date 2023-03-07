Q: What’s being built at 151 Federation Road in Twin Falls?

A: “I am so excited to share that our new charter school is currently under construction at 151 Federation Road,” Principal Todd Hale said. “‘Gem Prep: Twin Falls’ is a free K-12 public charter school with a college prep focus. It is the seventh school in the Gem Prep network of charter schools in the state of Idaho. Gem students across our network demonstrate great success. And our schools consistently garner recognition for providing high-quality teaching which leads to student success.”

According to a news release, Gem Prep: Twin Falls is holding its first enrollment lottery ending March 8. The school will be the community’s newest K-12 public charter school. With a focus on college preparation, Gem Prep schools are frequently ranked in the top 10 schools for student achievement.

The school broke ground in October at the corner of Washington Street North and Federation Road, reported the news release. The construction project is on schedule with exterior siding being done, the first floor at various stages of sheetrock work and the second floor having electrical, HVAC and insulation being completed.

The school will be ready for students to begin classes in mid-August. Parents interested in having their children attend Gem Prep: Twin Falls can directly enroll their children in the lottery enrollment process from the Gem Prep: Twin Falls website.

Gem Prep: Twin Falls is currently recruiting employees for the following positions: elementary teachers, special education teacher, and partner teachers, with additional staffing positions opening soon.

“We are very pleased to be joining the Twin Falls community,” Hale said. “Our school will be opening this August and we’re currently enrolling students in grades K-5. We’ll grow to serve all grades K-12.”

The school will provide free, full-day kindergarten and will add one to two grades per year until it serves K-12.

The school will eventually offer students two high school graduation pathways, enabling them to graduate with 18+ college credits or two years of college already completed, tuition-free.