Q: I watched a near-accident when an SUV drove to the right of a tractor when it was taking a wide turn. What are guidelines for driving safely around farm vehicles?

A: “It is important that farmers and ranchers follow the law for safe driving of tractors and farm implements on the road,” said Sgt. Ken Mencl with the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office.

Idaho Code 49-619 states: “On a two-lane highway outside an urban area where passing is unsafe due to oncoming traffic or other conditions, the driver of a vehicle traveling slower than the normal speed of traffic and behind which three or more vehicles are formed in line shall turn off the roadway at the nearest place designated as a turnout or at the next available location where it is safe and reasonable for the vehicle to be pulled over in order to permit the following vehicles to pass.”

“Idaho law restricts slow-moving vehicles like tractors from using Idaho highways under certain conditions. For example, a slow-moving vehicle may not be on the highway from one-half hour after sunset to one-half hour prior to sunrise. In addition, a slow-moving vehicle may not operate on the highway in ‘such a manner as to obstruct the free movement of traffic,’” said Mencl.

He said, “In addition, all slow-moving vehicles, tractors, and farm implements are required to have affixed at the rear of the vehicle a slow-moving vehicle emblem. Farm equipment operated exclusively on non-highways are exempt from using the emblem, but it never hurts to attach the emblem to your tractor or your fertilizer spreader to warn off-highway motorists that you are driving a slow-moving vehicle. Rear-end collisions are the most common type of farm equipment vs. motor vehicle collisions.”

Drivers should yield the right-of-way to farm equipment when turning or crossing traffic. Farm vehicles often must make wide turns; therefore, they may swing wide, even crossing into the opposing traffic’s lane or into the shoulder, to turn. Observe blinkers on the tractor, hand-signals from the driver, or watch for a field entrance or farm driveway, and then wait to see if the farmer is turning before passing. Do not assume the equipment is moving over to allow you to pass but stay aware and behind the farm equipment.

When passing on the right is permitted, Idaho Code 49-633 states (1) The driver of a vehicle may overtake and pass upon the right of another vehicle only under the following conditions:

(a) When the vehicle overtaken is making or about to make a left turn.

(b) Upon a highway with unobstructed pavement of sufficient width for two or more lines of vehicles moving lawfully in the direction being traveled by the overtaking vehicle.

(2) The driver of a vehicle may overtake and pass another vehicle upon the right only under conditions permitting such movement in safety. That movement shall not be made by driving off the roadway.

“The bottom line is that as slow-moving equipment and motor vehicles share Idaho roadways, we need to be patient with each other and drive defensively and with caution. It’s not worth a life,” said Mencl.

