Q: When was the first year for the Lincoln County Fair & Rodeo?

A: According to Chronicling America and the North Side News on Aug. 28, 1913, the first Lincoln County Fair was held in Hagerman in 1910. The second in Wendell in 1911, the third in Shoshone in 1912. In 1913, it was held in Jerome. Gooding, Minidoka, and Jerome Counties used to be part of Lincoln County.

It began as the Tri-County Fair, promoted and managed by H.A. Stroud of Hagerman.

The Shoshone Journal reported on March 1, 1912, “The officers of the Lincoln County Fair Association recently held a special meeting in Shoshone by order of the president, C.F. Borden … In the past two years Lincoln county has had one of the best county fairs in the state, and considering the rapid growth of the county, the experience which has been gained from other fairs, and the special interest that is being manifested, we believe that the Lincoln county fair will surpass all its past records.”

The dates of the 1912 fair were Oct. 1-3.

After a lot of phone calls and research, the Lincoln County Fair Board has a few answers.

In the early 1900s, Boys and Girls Clubs were involved in different projects. These were not organized; the statewide youth programs started in 1911. Contests and exhibits were held in school districts, winning exhibits were displayed at county fairs. In 1912, the 4-H program started in Idaho, but the 4-H name was not used until 1920.

By 1921, the Dietrich Grange helped organize a community fair, with its share of the cost at $4. On June 10, 1929, the county commissioners appointed a fair board. Members were A. B. Chamberlain, F. W. Powell, Chris Frees, Will Tyson, L. J. Mott, Dave Mitchell, and Harlan Heist.

Animals were shown at the fairgrounds beginning in 1958.

The Lincoln County Fair & Rodeo is held annually during the last week of July.