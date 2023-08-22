Q: What happened to the Moose Lodge in Buhl?

A: “I do not have details but can verify the Buhl Lodge 305 closed Nov. 1, 2018. All members were merged into the Twin Falls Lodge 612,” said Dawn Bower, Moose International Member Services.

“The Buhl Moose Lodge closed seven years ago,” said Debby Evans, wife of Ron Evans, an agent with the Twin Falls Lodge. “With the age of membership and declining finances, the lodge was unable to sustain the building and its existence.”

Evans said, “There were approximately 50 members that merged with Twin Falls.”

The Moose lodge on 1101 Main St. in Buhl was constructed in 1940. With 4,400 square feet, “The building was sold to an individual at that time to become a restaurant. It never happened. It now hosts estate sales,” said Evans.

Shawn Torres purchased the building in October 2019.

“The Buhl lodge was instituted in 1935 and they used the IOOF building at that time,” said Evans.

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, the Buhl Lodge No. 305 Loyal Order of Moose’s initial filing date was July 25, 1949, becoming inactive on Nov. 6, 2019. The Twin Falls Lodge No. 612’s initial filing date was Jan. 21, 1914, inactive on Nov. 30, 1948. They refiled on June 8, 1949, and have been active and in good standing since 1949.

The Moose fraternity is “an international organization of men and women dedicated to caring for young and old, bringing communities closer together, and celebrating life.”

