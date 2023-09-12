Q: My curious mind wonders why most of the buildings on West Addison Avenue are turned slightly in relation to the street. West Addison Avenue seems to run true east-west, but several of the buildings on the south side lie west-southwest.

A: “The city has no official information on this question,” said Jonathan Spendlove, Twin Falls planning and zoning director.

He added, “However, from a practical standpoint, I would point out that Addison Avenue West does not run true east-west, it actually veers slightly to the northwest/southeast orientation after that west 5-Points intersection.”

“Some of the buildings along that corridor were constructed parallel to the road and other buildings were constructed in a true north – south orientation,” said Spendlove. “This would give the motorists passing by the impression that some buildings are ‘turned slightly.’”

“When viewed from above distinction is clearer. The IDA Stone Supply building was constructed with the frontage parallel to Addison Avenue West. The Intermountain Taxidermy building was constructed in the true north-south orientation,” said Spendlove.