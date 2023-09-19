Q: What happened to the area's sheriff's mounted posses?

A: “My dad was part of the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse in the late ’60s, early ’70s,” said Daron Brown, lieutenant for the Twin Falls County Sheriff. “The leader of the organization’s name was Dallas Mcquire. When he became elderly and couldn’t do it anymore, nobody else really wanted to take over and left the group, so it faded out.”

He added, “I don’t know if any of them still exist.”

There are still Sheriff’s Mounted Posse in the state, although not in the Magic Valley.

“Years ago, under sheriff Wayne Tousley, I tried to put it back together. I tried again under Sheriff Tom Carter later. It’s just almost impossible to find enough people that have the right kind of horse or that have horses to begin with, and the time and the effort and the money it takes to do it today, so I couldn’t get one put back together,” said Brown.

“In the early fall months of 1944, Warren W. Lowery, sheriff of Twin Falls County, began thinking about the idea of a mounted posse. He had in mind a two-fold purpose,” according to the History of the Sheriff’s Mounted Posse of Twin Falls County, Idaho.

It continued, “Most important, of course, was to provide a group of men who would be subject to instant call day or night for any emergency that might arise — such as rescue work in the South Hills in the event of a plane crash, an imperiled hunting party or lost persons.”

“The second purpose of the posse formation was to provide in some respects, some of the color of the old West to recall the days when the sheriffs of the various counties did depend on their possemen to assist them.”

It continued “A number of businessmen and farmers were approached with the idea of forming this posse and much interest was shown. A meeting was called on February 3, 1945, and a small group of men mapped out the ground work for the organization. Later, on February 12, 1945, an organizational meeting was held, and by-laws were adopted; officers elected; and membership determined. The membership consists of 50 men, over 21 years of age and the sheriff of the county, who is always a member of the organization …”

Members were asked to qualify their horses as well as their own riding ability.

“The Sheriff’s posse would go out and help with searches for lost people. The men take their horses and go in the mountains and search, but they weren’t really a search and rescue unit,” said Brown. “They rode drills at the county fair and parades. They did help with search and rescue, but they weren’t a search and rescue unit per se.”

“My dad was a member, and I had an uncle that was a member. I knew of other members, and they just got old and retired out of it or died. Nobody picked it up and ran with it or kept going with it,” said Brown.

Frontier Field — 80 acres on what is now the College of Southern Idaho campus — was the home of the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse.

The posse was a member of Rodeo Cowboys Association.

According to the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office, the Sheriff’s Mounted Posse of Cassia County became inactive and/or forfeited on May 28, 1949, but continued to perform at rodeos into the 1960s.