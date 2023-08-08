Q: Why did the Castleford gym flood when it rained? Roof or front door?

A: “The gym flooded because the ground was already saturated with rainstorms and we had a downpour of rain in early May,” said Dena Allred, superintendent of Castleford schools. “After school, we did not have any flooding as we had janitors here cleaning. However, our drainage systems from the back parking lot, the concrete playground area, and the rain from the roofs did not work and were overwhelmed, or so we thought. The water came into the two main doors into the foyer and flooded the weight room, music/drama room, concession stand, the foyer, and part of the gym floor. This happened after the janitorial staff had finished cleaning and left. We found it that night because our track team had a meet at Raft River and when they arrived back at Castleford around 11 p.m., the area was flooded and we had standing, dirty water in the areas described.”

Flooding occurred on May 4 after nearly a quarter-inch of precipitation fell. From May 4 to 9, a total of 0.65 inches of precipitation was received.

“Upon investigation, we found that our drainage systems were compromised with dirt, mud and debris and it failed to carry all of the water that came down,” Allred said. “With the ground already being saturated and nowhere for the water to go, the gym, classroom and foyer areas were flooded. We are currently working on installing a new drainage system.”

The Class of 2023 graduates were able to graduate in the Cothern Memorial Gym. The gym’s west entrance, however, was used because the foyer was closed.

“The timeline on the repairs for the foyer, concession stand, and classrooms is before school begins,” Allred said.

The first day of school for Castleford is Aug. 17.

“We might not have the entranceway carpets finished, but we will still be able to have classes in the weight room and music/drama room,” Allred said. “We will also be able to use the concession stand and bathrooms for football games.

“The gym is scheduled to be completed in mid-October. The reason it has taken so long is because there are only three companies in Idaho who do gym floors. These companies all had jobs last fall for this summer, therefore, we are on their time frame to be able to get to us. We checked to see if we could use another company in another state, but they also had jobs that were bid last fall for this summer, and we still would have had to wait for their first jobs to be completed. To repair the floor, they are going to strip it to bare wood and restripe everything as well as the graphics. Then they will finish the floor. There may be some planks of the wood flooring that need to be replaced.”

Open gyms, and volleyball and basketball practices have been held at the Seventh Street Gym in Buhl over the summer.

In November 2022, the school board trustees and administrators implemented a survey and studied the district’s present and future facility needs. Several parents and community members requested an additional small gymnasium/multi-purpose facility. The district also wanted to construct three more classrooms.

“Building the new gym has been reevaluated,” Allred said. “The board feels we should try to purchase some property first since we are landlocked by independently owned agricultural farms around the entire campus.

“If we could acquire some land for the district, then there will be discussion about the next steps.”