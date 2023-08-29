Q: There is a new arena or venue north of Hollister. What is it?

A: “It’s a rodeo riding arena,” said Malena Juarez, owner of Arena 93.

Arena 93 LLC is an Idaho Domestic Limited-Liability Company filed on June 16, 2022. Located at 2727 State Highway 93 in Hollister, it’s 16 miles south of Twin Falls.

Juarez said they’re “working on some final details.” She said “concerts can be hosted and any organization are welcome to host any type of event.”

“I believe the property is 27 or 28 acres. We are also planning on adding a horse racetrack and RV hook ups, kind of like a fairgrounds setup,” said Juarez.

She said “We chose that location because it’s right on Highway 93 and not very far from Twin Falls within Hollister city limits.”

“We have been doing event rodeo and concerts for the past 25 years all over the state in Idaho Falls, Caldwell, Burley, and Twin Falls area and in the past 10 years found it very difficult to be able to get dates in any of the fairgrounds mentioned so we saw the opportunity to purchase this property and make our own venue,” said Juarez. “We have had two events this summer already but hope to have it completed for next summer with the horse racetrack and RV hook ups.”

On June 4, the Tribe of Mexico Banda Cuisillos was live at Arena 93. Banda Clave Nueva performed on July 23, celebrating the 25th anniversary of the LaLey Radio Fiesta and grand opening of Arena 93. Coyote and his Holy Land Band was supposed to be in concert on Aug. 6, however it was postponed due to health reasons.

Juarez lives in Jerome and is the sales executive/owner at Radio Fiesta 101.3 FM and 1480 AM.

