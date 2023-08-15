Q: What’s the preferred seating at the Magic Valley Stampede? It looks like new front-row seats on the floor of the main grandstand.

A: “The preferred seating at the rodeo was new in 2022,” said Nancy Pitz, marketing assistant for Twin Falls County Fair. “This section is in front of the grandstand, right below the box seats. There is a raised platform set directly on the arena floor with a fence rail in front. There are 20 tables with four chairs each. We like to promote them as the seats where you get dirty in your drink…can’t get any closer to the action.”

The Twin Falls County Fair is Aug. 30 through Sept. 4, and the Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo is Aug. 31- Sept. 2.

“Anyone that wants these seats can purchase them,” Pitz said. “They are $85 per seat.”

“We visited with another fair/rodeo and they talked about their preferred seating section and how popular it had become. So many people want to know how they can get into the box seats in the grandstand and those have always been part of sponsor packages for businesses. The new preferred seating sections give people the option to get an ‘up close’ seating experience without the sponsorship commitment.”

Preferred seating is only available during the rodeos.

“We sold out Friday and Saturday nights (last year),” she said. “We are offering it again this year with Friday and Saturday about 50% sold.”