Purple Heart City

Twin Falls became the 24th city in Idaho to be a Purple Heart City in August 2016, honoring our local veterans. Memorial signs are posted at the city's five main entrances.

 KIMBERY WILLIAMS BRACKETT, FOR THE TIMES-NEWS

Q: Why is Twin Falls a Purple Heart City?

A: “This was an idea brought to us by one of our citizens, Tami Billman,” City Manager Travis Rothweiler said. “She introduced the program to us at a City Council meeting. She thought it would be a fitting tribute to those who were wounded in battle or paid the ultimate sacrifice. The City Council agreed and instructed staff to take the steps necessary to become a Purple Heart City.”

The Purple Heart City/County program is a national program.

It did not cost the city or county any money to join the program. Memorial signs are posted at Twin Falls’ main entrances to the city: the Perrine Bridge, Addison Avenue East, Addison Avenue West, Blue Lakes Boulevard North, Blue Lakes Boulevard South and Kimberly Road.

“The Twin Falls City Council passed a resolution in May 2016 declaring the city of Twin Falls a Purple Heart City,” city spokesman Joshua Palmer said.

Twin Falls hosted a Purple Heart City ceremony on Sat., Aug. 27, 2016, at the Twin Falls City Park. The dedication ceremony honored veterans of the United States military who were killed or wounded in action. Twin Falls was the 24th city in Idaho to become a Purple Heart City.

Purple Heart Day was on Aug. 7, which commemorates the day in 1782 when General George Washington created the Purple Heart Medal, a military decoration that is awarded to those wounded or killed while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

Have a question? Just ask and we’ll find an answer for you. Email your question to Kimberly Williams Brackett at timesnewscuriousmind@gmail.com with “Curious Mind” in the subject line.

