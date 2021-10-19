Curious Mind: Twin Falls' four quadrants

Q: Why did city planners plat downtown as Main Avenue, Main Avenue North and Main Avenue South, etc.?
A: “It is difficult for me to give a reason for the naming convention as it exists today, namely because it occurred over 100 years ago and none of us were here,” said Jonathan Spendlove, planning and zoning director for the city of Twin Falls. “However, I can shed some light on the topic. Originally, the streets were not named with the north, east, south and west included. The original town site plat was recorded in Cassia County on Dec. 13, 1904. The roads on that original were numbered beginning at the East 5 points: First Street through 13th Street (with Main Street being the exception to the numbering); and First Avenue through 15th Avenue, beginning at the West Five Points. The name for Shoshone Street did not change.”
“However, sometime after 1904, a different plat was recorded. We believe this ‘new plat’ was recorded sometime after Twin Falls County was established in 1907. This new plat, contains the naming convention with the north, east, south and west added to the road names. The starting point for the cardinal directional naming convention is the intersection of Shoshone Street and Main Avenue. This creates four quadrants in downtown in the rough shape of an ‘X’; anything in the east quadrant has the east moniker. Anything in the south quadrant has the south moniker, and so on. Addresses on Shoshone Street and Main Avenue are the most confusing as the ‘quadrants’ run down the middle of the streets.”
Some say Twin Falls was built at a diagonal so businesses and residents could all get southern sun exposure to help prevent mold growing in houses.
“While that reason is a commonly held belief, and it certainly could play a part, there are a few other reasons that also played a part,” said Spendlove.
“One reason may be that it was a popular city planning technique at the time (early 1900s). Other cities established around that time were also offset from the cardinal directions.”
“Another reason is the natural grade runs in that northwest direction (somewhat parallel to Rock Creek), which allows sewer and storm water to drain effectively in that northwest direction for most of those original roads downtown,” Spendlove said.
“In the end, we don’t know the exact reason. It very well may be a combination of all those, or none of them.”
