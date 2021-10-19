Curious Mind: Twin Falls' four quadrants

Q: Why did city planners plat downtown as Main Avenue, Main Avenue North and Main Avenue South, etc.?

A: “It is difficult for me to give a reason for the naming convention as it exists today, namely because it occurred over 100 years ago and none of us were here,” said Jonathan Spendlove, planning and zoning director for the city of Twin Falls. “However, I can shed some light on the topic. Originally, the streets were not named with the north, east, south and west included. The original town site plat was recorded in Cassia County on Dec. 13, 1904. The roads on that original were numbered beginning at the East 5 points: First Street through 13th Street (with Main Street being the exception to the numbering); and First Avenue through 15th Avenue, beginning at the West Five Points. The name for Shoshone Street did not change.”