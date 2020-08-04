Curious Mind: Twin Falls County fair has been discontinued before

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Q: The Twin Falls County Fair has not been canceled this year, but has the fair ever been canceled in the past?

A: Not as far as he can tell, Twin Falls County Fair Manager John Pitz said.

According to a brief history of the fair in the booklet “75 Years in Twin Falls County” published by Blip Printers in 1991, there were a couple of times during the Great Depression (1932-1934) and World War II (1942-1944) when the larger fair was discontinued, but other aspects of the fair (junior fair, 4-H) were held, librarian Jennifer Hills said.

“I’ve also checked the newspapers for the years after this publication and can’t find any cancellations since 1991,” Hills said.

The first Twin Falls County Fair was in 1916.

This year, the fair has limited divisions to enter due to the COVID-19 virus. “Home Arts, Kitchen Pantry, Antiques, Art, Photography, and Flowers will be shut down as they were all open class,” Pitz said. “The open class part of the fair has been cancelled as well as the concert. All of the routing for Granger Smith fell apart. We were the last one left on the whole tour, so they rebooked the entire tour for 2021.”