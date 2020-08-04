You have permission to edit this article.
Curious Mind: Twin Falls County fair has been discontinued before
top story
Curious Mind: Twin Falls County fair has been discontinued before

Date night (copy)

Hunter Smith, 18, plays the break-a-bottle game at the Twin Falls County Fair in August 2018. Break-a-bottle involves players throwing baseballs to break glass bottles.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

Q: The Twin Falls County Fair has not been canceled this year, but has the fair ever been canceled in the past?

A: Not as far as he can tell, Twin Falls County Fair Manager John Pitz said.

According to a brief history of the fair in the booklet “75 Years in Twin Falls County” published by Blip Printers in 1991, there were a couple of times during the Great Depression (1932-1934) and World War II (1942-1944) when the larger fair was discontinued, but other aspects of the fair (junior fair, 4-H) were held, librarian Jennifer Hills said.

“I’ve also checked the newspapers for the years after this publication and can’t find any cancellations since 1991,” Hills said.

The first Twin Falls County Fair was in 1916.

This year, the fair has limited divisions to enter due to the COVID-19 virus. “Home Arts, Kitchen Pantry, Antiques, Art, Photography, and Flowers will be shut down as they were all open class,” Pitz said. “The open class part of the fair has been cancelled as well as the concert. All of the routing for Granger Smith fell apart. We were the last one left on the whole tour, so they rebooked the entire tour for 2021.”

However, the rodeo will be bigger this year because other rodeos have been canceled.

“We added a fourth performance to the rodeo on Sunday night in anticipation of a record number of entries as Walla Walla (washington) and Ellensburg (Washington) have both canceled,” Pitz said.

The Twin Falls County Fair’s attendance averages over 80,000 during a six-day period.

Kimberly Williams-Brackett

Williams-Brackett

Have a question? Just ask and we’ll find an answer for you. Email your question to Kimberly Williams Brackett at timesnewscuriousmind@gmail.com with “Curious Mind” in the subject line.

