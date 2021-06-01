Curious Mind: Twin Falls Coca-Cola has had several locations.

Q: Several years ago, Steve Crump wrote an article about Ty Cobb coming to Twin Falls and building a Coke plant. It was an article about Ty Cobb and his investment in Twin Falls. I know that the Coke plant was not built by Ty because my grandfather (Carl N. Anderson) owned it and sold it to Ty. Therefore, Ty did not build the plant, he bought the plant. Do you know or can you find out who actually built the Twin Falls Coke plant? What is the history of the Coke plant?

A: In 2011, the late Steve Crump, a former Times-News journalist, wrote about Ty Cobb’s Twin Falls ties. “After Cobb retired in 1928, he made a salmon-fishing trip to Idaho and discovered Twin Falls. In the years that followed, he returned several times and eventually built the city’s first soft-drink bottling plant.” However the Twin Falls County Clerk Recorder’s and Assessor’s Office reported in 1928, Carl N. Anderson sold to Western Bottling Company located at 249 4th Ave. S., Twin Falls. Now it is a parking lot.

Perhaps when Ty Cobb relocated the plant to 163 3rd Ave. S., Crump assumed Cobb built the Coke plant, which was constructed in 1931. The National Register of Historic Places Registration Form indicates “Coca-Cola was first located in an existing building at 163 3rd Ave. S.”