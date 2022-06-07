 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CURIOUS MIND

Curious Mind: Tuttle named after a pioneer churchman

Q: What is Tuttle named after?

A: “From the book Idaho Place Names by Lalia Boone, Tuttle was named after Daniel S. Tuttle, who served as an Episcopal missionary bishop for Montana, with jurisdiction also over Utah and Idaho (1867-86),” said Jennifer Hills, Adult Services Department Head at the Twin Falls Public Library. “It had a post office from about 1919-65. I can find nothing more specific about the community in any of our Gooding County histories.“

According to Boone’s Idaho Place Names: A Geographical Dictionary, Tuttle is “In the southwest part of the county, three miles northeast of Hagerman on the Union Pacific Railroad and State Highway 25. A shipping point for Hagerman Valley. Near its site was the old stage station, and north of that was Horse Heaven, where stagecoach horses rested.”

James Hawley’s History of Idaho: The Gem of the Mountains reported Tuttle arrived in Boise on Oct. 2, 1867, and occupied the position of missionary for 19 years. Immediately upon his arrival, he established a parish school.

The Lewiston Tribune reported on April 18, 1923, Tuttle was the oldest Anglican bishop in the world at 86 years old.

According to the Mountain Home Republican, on April 21, 1923, Rev. Daniel Sylvester Tuttle, presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church of the United States, died in St. Louis. He was a bishop since 1867 and head of the diocese of Missouri since 1886. Tuttle was born in Windham, New York, on Jan. 26, 1837, the son of a blacksmith.

Although Tuttle was bishop of Montana, Utah, and Idaho, he made his headquarters in Boise, reported the Mountain Home Republican.

Have a question? Just ask and we’ll find an answer for you. Email your question to Kimberly Williams Brackett at timesnewscuriousmind@gmail.com with “Curious Mind” in the subject line.

Kimberly Williams-Brackett

Williams-Brackett

