Curious Mind: Trees add value to property

Q: As a property owner, how can I protect my trees when the canal company burn ditches?

A: “Trees are a curious topic with the canal company,” said Jay Barlogi, Twin Falls Canal Company’s General Manager. “From a property owners’ perspective, trees seem to be the property of the land owner as long as they are tall, upright, beautiful, and alive. Trees have a life span like all other living things and as soon as they reach their life span, die, get blown over, or burned, curiously they then become the property of the canal company? The canal system is vital to the economy of Twin Falls County as well as the state of Idaho. Access to the canals and preservation and protection of the right-of-ways associated with these canals is vital to the canal company. To ensure trees are safe when canal company employees burn canals to prepare for the coming seasons water supply landowners need to make sure that trees are well outside of the right of way when they reach their mature size. Idaho statutes 42-1102 specifically identifies trees as an encroachments to these very necessary right-of-way.”

The canal company has right-of-way along the sides of its main canals (50 feet), major laterals (30 feet), and smaller laterals (15 feet or a proportionate width) by virtue of a 1903 agreement with the state of Idaho. These measurements are from the toe of the bank. A right-of-way is only for operation and maintenance of the canal system.

Twin Falls Canal Company does not permit trees to be grown on the rights-of-way; volunteer trees are programmed for removal. Trees interfere with maintenance and rob the system of water. Tree roots can cause seepage and result in eventual canal breaks.

“When properly cared for trees add value and sale ability to property,” said Shellien Gilliland with Gem State Realty.

“Before becoming a Realtor I lived in a home located in a subdivision with a homeowner’s association and three beautiful healthy poplar trees in the backyard planted by a previous owner,” she said. “Unknown to us at the time of purchase, poplars were neither allowed by the codes, covenants and restrictions or by Twin Falls City Code which restricts the planting of these trees within 50 feet of a city water main. The trees were a big reason we chose that home. However, the roots of the trees started to surface causing damage to the fence and sprinkler lines of both mine and our neighbors. The subdivision required they be removed. It was heartbreaking to hire an arborist to cut down those trees though we understood why.”

“There are three differing values placed on a property: appraisal, assessed value and market value,” said Gilliland. “It wouldn’t add to appraisal value nor would it add to tax value by the county assessors so you must be referring to market value. Trees make it more saleable but not at $10,000 a tree. When referring to the value of the exterior property, finished landscaping does increase property value. Sorry I can’t give you a solid number. It really depends on a number of factors.”

“I have one handyman I work with that hates trees and their messiness,” Gilliland said. “He removed them all from his current home. Everyone is different.”

