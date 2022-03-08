Curious Mind: Tiger escapes cage and kills local girl

Q: I have heard that years back a tiger or a lion got loose at a circus in Twin Falls and killed a little girl. A man named Bell who wore a side arm killed it. Have you heard of such a thing happening?

A: “There was a tragedy with a tiger getting loose after an afternoon performance of the Sells-Floto Circus in May 1907,” said Jennifer Hills, adult services department head at Twin Falls Public Library. “At feeding time, a trainer apparently left one of the cages ajar and a Bengal tiger escaped. It first attacked a couple of ponies, but then turned its attention on the people visiting the menagerie. The newspaper account at the time was quite lurid, but it gives an excellent account of what happened. Ruth Roszell, who was about 4 at the time, was with her mother when the tiger leaped at them and mauled her. Another visitor, a local blacksmith named J. W. Bell, was able to shoot and eventually kill the tiger — it took about six bullets to take it down. Ruth was taken to Dr. Clouchek’s office but died of her injuries a couple of hours later.”

According to a Twin Falls News story on May 31, 1907, Frank Tammen, manager of the circus was under arrest on a charge of manslaughter and warrants were out for Chris O’Neil, the keeper of the tiger that escaped, and H. H. Tammen and F. G. Bonfils, the owners of the show. Apparently Frank Tammen was apprehended in Nampa, and O’Neil was reported missing.

The child was bleeding profusely, and she died less than two hours later. “A post mortem examination…showed that the jugular vein had been torn, the bones of the neck broken and two ugly gashes cut in the back,” the newspaper said.

Bell and his family stood beside Rozell. He drew a 32-caliber Smith & Wesson special and opened fire. The entire incident did not occupy more than two or three minutes, according to eye witnesses. “An unknown impulse prompted him [Bell] to slip his revolver in his pocket when he went to the circus with his wife and children…” reported the Twin Falls News.

“In June, the Sells-Floto company paid the Roszell’s $1,750 in compensation, and later that year, the circus managers sent Mr. Bell one of the tiger’s claws in recognition of his act of bravery (though that seems to me a fairly grim reward). Little Ruth is buried in the Twin Falls Cemetery,” Hills said.

“Markel, the largest and most beautiful tiger in the menagerie, had always been under control and was not considered vicious.” However, at the conclusion of the afternoon performance, “the tigers were restless and at the sight of the meat, they threw themselves against the bars of their cages and cried.” The carcass of the tiger was buried in a vacant lot where the circus camped.

