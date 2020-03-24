Curious Mind: Thousands of miles of ditch burned in the spring

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Salmon River Canal Company has 300 miles of main canal and laterals for about 25,000 acres of farms south of Twin Falls.

“North Side Canal Company operates and maintains approximately 900 miles of canals and ditches used to convey irrigation water to 160,000 acres of farmland on the north side of the Snake River through Jerome, Gooding, and Elmore counties,” said Alan Hansten, general manager for North Side Canal Company. “Dead weeds and other debris are burned every spring using propane weed burners to clear out the canal system so that the irrigation water will be able to move through the system as efficiently as possible. This also helps to minimize flooding risk to the public and landowners. Landowners are encouraged to help burn the canals since spring weather conditions can limit the company’s ability to burn safely in the short amount of time that is available. Also, it is greatly appreciated when adjacent landowners remove any irrigation equipment or other items from the canal banks so that the company’s staff can access the banks to burn and maintain them.”