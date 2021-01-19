Curious Mind: Thin blue line flag is not new

“I think by now everyone knows what it represents although I asked the same thing the first time I noticed it — what is that and what does it stand for,” said Brent Compton, owner of Rocky Mountain Flooring, which has a blue line flag in front of its Twin Falls store.

“I know with everything that has gone on in the last year — whether it be COVID-19, (Black Lives Matter), riots and the political headache — I felt I needed to support something,” Compton said. “I have several family members as well as close friends that have been in the military serving our country for our freedom and then joined law enforcement. They put their lives in danger every day while everyone else focuses on their day-to-day life. For that reason, I fully support and respect all law enforcement. That being said do I think all law officers are perfect? No, but for the most part they try their best to protect and make quick and correct decisions.”

A thin yellow line represents security, green is armed forces, silver is corrections, orange is dispatch, red is the fire department, and white is EMS.

“For me, I think the best way to summarize what the ‘thin blue line’ represents is how the LAPD described it as the barrier that separates law and order from anarchy and chaos,” Davis said.

