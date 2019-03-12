Try 3 months for $3
Megaload

An Omega Morgan megaload sits parked at the Cat Creek Summit with security present Monday, Dec. 30, 2013, near Pine. The load is pulled and pushed at the same time by two vehicles named 'Mighty Matt' and 'Shrek.'

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Q: Recently only one narrow lane was available for traffic on U.S. 93 between Rogerson and Hollister because something massive was being transported. What was it, and how does it affect the weight limit on the road? How long did it take to transport?

A: The Idaho Transportation Department issues what are called non-reducible permits for loads that are too big under the normal length or width rules of a road.

To get such a permit, the load must be something that cannot be separated into smaller loads without making it less usable or valuable, or splitting it up would take more than 8 hours, ITD spokeswoman Jessica Williams said.

Permits are issued on an annual basis or for a single trip, Williams said.

“If an individual or organization has received an annual permit from ITD, they are allowed to transport items at any time provided they fall within their permit’s width, height and weight parameters,” she said. “Should a single haul permit be issued, the transporter is allowed three days to haul to their destination, and ITD has the ability to run a report and find who has ownership of a particular vehicle as well as what they are said to be hauling.”

Examples of these loads include manufactured homes, farm equipment, cylindrical hay bales, disabled vehicles, or kiln lumber stacks. Transformers, vessels and cranes are also considered non-reducible loads. Permits have been issued for grain silos, boats, electric turbines and wind turbine blades.

A shipment requires an over-legal permit if it is more than 8.6 feet wide, has a height of more than 14 feet, or weighs more than 80,000 pounds.

There are designated routes on the Idaho National Network of Highways, which includes routes for extra length combinations and allowing up to 129,000 pounds.

“In relation to weight, it is possible to haul an oversized load without it being overweight. For loads that are considered overweight, additional costs are factored into the permit fee in order to help mitigate wear that may occur on the roadway,” Williams said.

The specific load in question: “There were seven single permits granted for travel on that route during those dates as well as 6,777 annual permits. Without further information, such as the transporter’s name or license plate number, we are unfortunately unable to narrow the information down further,” Williams said.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Have a question? Just ask and we’ll find an answer for you. Email your question to Kimberly Williams Brackett at timesnewscuriousmind@gmail.com with “Curious Mind” in the subject line.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments