Curious Mind: There is no end to learning

A: “On our website (https://communityed.csi.edu/) we have a button located in the top drop-down menu under ‘Adult Enrichment’ that reads, ‘Teach a Class,’” Jenna Ackerman, Community Education Student Specialist for the College of Southern Idaho, said. “Clicking on that option generates an email to me. In that email they should include what topic they are interested in teaching and a brief description of what they desire their community education course to look like. If it is a good fit for our program, we will then reach out with next steps to getting on our semester schedule of courses available to the community. This process does take time and we do have deadlines for each semester that have to be met in order for a course to be included in the upcoming semester.”