Curious Mind: There is no end to learning

Q: I’ve enrolled in a few CSI Community Education classes. What does it take to put a class like this together?
A: “On our website (https://communityed.csi.edu/) we have a button located in the top drop-down menu under ‘Adult Enrichment’ that reads, ‘Teach a Class,’” Jenna Ackerman, Community Education Student Specialist for the College of Southern Idaho, said. “Clicking on that option generates an email to me. In that email they should include what topic they are interested in teaching and a brief description of what they desire their community education course to look like. If it is a good fit for our program, we will then reach out with next steps to getting on our semester schedule of courses available to the community. This process does take time and we do have deadlines for each semester that have to be met in order for a course to be included in the upcoming semester.”
People are also reading…
You can also take or request a class.
Fall 2022 courses run from August through December. Community Education are non-credit classes in your community and online, which includes courses at the Twin Falls campus, Burley, Gooding, and Jerome outreach centers. You can register online, by phone, by mail, or in person.
Adult enrichment classes are offered in the arts, money and finances, health and fitness, hobbies, and home and garden. Youth camps and classes are also available, which currently include karate, Judo for beginners, beginning guitar, hip hop dance, or beginning ukulele.
“I would love to be put in contact with any individuals who have submitted an interest in becoming a CSI Community Education instructor,” said Ackerman.
Have a question? Just ask and we’ll find an answer for you. Email your question to Kimberly Williams Brackett at timesnewscuriousmind@gmail.com with “Curious Mind” in the subject line.
Have a question? Just ask and we’ll find an answer for you. Email your question to Kimberly Williams Brackett at timesnewscuriousmind@gmail.com with “Curious Mind” in the subject line.