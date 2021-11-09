Curious Mind: There is no end to learning.

Q: I’ve heard seniors can take classes at CSI. Is that true and how do you sign up?

A: “Yes, seniors can take classes at CSI,” said Sharon Underwood, Social Services Manager at the CSI Office on Aging. “They can take ‘for credit’ classes tuition free if they are non-degree seeking and are 60 years of age or older. They would be responsible for books, supplies and additional course fees if applicable. They would need to apply at the regular semester enrollment online at csi.edu or at the registrar’s office. They will need ID showing they are over 60 years old to receive a tuition waiver.”

“Our next semester (spring term) begins Jan. 10, 2022. Registration is now open for all students for spring courses,” said Morgan Mickelson, Registration Specialist in the Office of the Registrar. “Please see the following link for the courses that we are currently offering for the spring term—Course Search (csi.edu). The Course Search page outlines when and where each course is offered (online or in-person).” Classes can be searched by semester, department, instructor, delivery method, time, or day of meeting, and more.

Courses range from introduction to bookkeeping to wellness through healthy living.

“Unfortunately, we do not keep track of how many seniors are in our classes at a particular time,” said Mickelson. “Our over 60 students that apply the tuition waiver must be non-degree seeking.”

The CSI Office on Aging has moved to the fourth floor of the Twin Falls County West building at 650 Addison Ave. West. Enter the building from the south entrance near the Veterans Services office. You can then take the elevators down the hall to the fourth floor.

Have a question? Just ask and we’ll find an answer for you. Email your question to Kimberly Williams Brackett at timesnewscuriousmind@gmail.com with “Curious Mind” in the subject line.

